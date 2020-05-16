Gulabo Sitabo & Shakuntala Devi To Release Digitally But YRF Plays Waiting Game For Jayeshbhai Jordaar & Other Releases

It is not just Bollywood or Indian Television but the industry across the whole world that is grappling against the COVID-19 crisis. Apparently, all kinds of films and television shoots have been stalled. To avoid delay, films like Gulabo Sitabo are already taking the digital route amidst the lockdown but YRF is playing a waiting game.

With all places of public gatherings like schools, colleges, shopping malls and theatres being shut, the show biz has faced a major hit. Due to lockdown, there are several films that are awaiting release. Since there is no possibility of theatres opening anytime soon, several producers have decided to release their films on digital platforms.

So far Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic have been confirmed to go digital. But now country’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films has decided to wait for the theatres to open post lockdown. YRF isn’t convinced to make it directly to OTT.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the source quotes, “Like other banners, YRF too has been approached by various digital platforms to buy the rights of their upcoming films. However, they don’t feel it is fair for their films, made for big-screen experience, to be consumed by viewers on their cell phones or laptops. Also, they care for the exhibition sector which has suffered arguably the maximum due to the lockdown. YRF team, including Aditya Chopra, don’t want to add to their woes.”

For the unversed, YRF has several big-ticket films like Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The banner also has period films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj in the making. Recently, it was learnt that due to lockdown Sandeep Aur Pinky to release on OTT but no confirmation came out.

Several cinema chains like INOX and PVR have made their displeasure of producers skipping theatre releases loud and clear. Only time will tell if other production banners too follow YRF’s footsteps or make digital releases amidst the lockdown.

