It’s Sania Mirza VS Veena Malik On Twitter After One Questions Another’s Parenting Skills

A video of Sania Mirza & husband Shoaib Malik having a gala time at a sheesha place a day before ICC World Cup 2019 match was storming the internet. It was later clarified by the Pakistan Cricketer that the video is of 2 days before and he hasn’t been unethical towards his profession. While netizens were lashing out at the duo, it is actress Veena Malik’s tweet that caught everybody’s attention. Not only has Veena accused Sania of not parenting her son well, but a Twitter banter also followed in a manner that we surely weren’t looking forward to.

It happened soon after the party videos where Sania & Shoaib’s friends doing hookah were all over the internet. Veena, then, tweeted Sania that she’s shocked how being an athlete herself she could herself and let her husband each such junk, and for taking her son to such a place. “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie’s is all about junk food which isn’t good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?,” Veena tweeted.

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

To this, Mirza got super anxious and replied, “Veena,I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care about my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher- To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot “

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

To know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..

thank you for your concern though .. means a lot ✌🏽 https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Sania concluded the banter as she announced a break from Twitter. She wrote, Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out .. peace out guys it’s break time”

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

