Samir Soni To Play Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Hubby In Her Comeback Film Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is making a comeback to films and will be seen on-screen after a 13 year long hiatus with Nikamma. The Baazigar actor’s last outing was Apne (2007) alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and veteran actor Dharmendra.

And now, Vivaah actor Samir Soni has been roped in opposite her in the project. The Student of The Year 2 actor will play Shilpa’s husband in the Sabbir Khan directorial.

Samir has been quoted by DNA saying,“I’ve met Shilpa on several occasions, including Ganpati at her place. She is the sweetest person I know. When I was in Bigg Boss 4, she rooted for me. She’s a good friend of Neelam (his wife) and both of us are fond of her. She is returning to films after 13 years and I have an important role in the project. I can’t divulge much, but I’m happy it is not a run-of-the-mill part.”

The actor, who is currently shooting for Mumbai Saga, in which he plays a gangster, will begin Nikamma in the first week of October. “I look forward to working with Shilpa. She’s such a lively, bubbly person, it will be fun,” he says. Samir will also be seen in a cameo in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer, The Big Bull.

