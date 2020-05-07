Actress Sameera Reddy has given her daughter Nyra a haircut and said that she has turned her little one a into “rowdy munchkin”.

Sameera took to Instagram Stories where she shared a photograph of her daughter, with her hair in hand.

Along with the photograph, Sameera wrote: “Oh god yes I had to cut her hair myself in this lockdown! Now she looks like a rowdy munchkin!”

Recently, Sameera shared a video of herself where she had plans to make a haircare video but it was “officially bombed” by her son Hans and daughter Nyra.

Sameera took to Instagram, where she shared her first attempt to make a video on haircare. In the clip, the actress was seen struggling to talk as her two children kept playing in the back.

The actress, who has worked in films like “Race”, “Musafir” and “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya”, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July last year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!