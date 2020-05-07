Actor Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan has shared a throwback photograph of himself with Sara Ali Khan from their childhood days and is glad that he can now “bully” her.

Ibrahim took to Instagram, where he shared the photograph of the two. In the picture, Ibrahim is seen looking at the camera while Sara gazes elsewhere.

“The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now,” Ibrahim captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, Ibrahim had treated his fans and followers with his childhood photograph and called himself “Picasso Jr”.

Ibrahim took to Instagram, where he enjoys a fan following of over 493K, and shared a photograph of himself from his baby days. In the image, he is seen playing with green paint, which is all over his face and hands.

Ibrahim along with his sisters keeps social media users entertained with their famous “knock-knock” jokes. He is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son with his first wife Amrita.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is quite active on Instagram these days. A while ago, he shared a TikTok video of him and fans went crazy over the same and it became viral immediately on the internet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!