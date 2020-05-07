Celina Jaitly made her comeback and digital debut with her web original on Zee 5, Season’s Greetings. The actor joined us for an exclusive chat and opened up about the content she would want to endorse and also expressed how Indian OTT is all about violence, drugs and s*x with no romance, which she does not want to be a part of.

In the promotional phase for her film Season’s Greetings, Celina Jaitly had an exclusive Instagram Live chat with Koimoi, where she spoke about a lot of things. From acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community to the violence that is at its peak in the Indian digital content.

When asked if she has thought about a certain type of role or a film she wants to work in, Celina Jaitly said, “no, whenever I have thought something like that, it has back fired. So No Entry was a big hit then you want to do something on the same lines but that doesn’t work. I just want to do different stuff like I did with Season’s Greetings. I want to work with great people. I want to do work which people think in a positive way.”

Further talking about the content on OTT platforms especially in India, Celina spoke how the violence scares her and she is thankful Season’s Greetings was a breath of fresh air in that pool.

“You know there is so much violence on OTT Platforms. Meko pareshaani hoti hai ghabrahat hoti OTT platform on karte hue bhi humare Indian. So much violence, so much drugs, only shooting only killing. And s*x, there is nothing romantic about the s*x. If you want to have s*x, there has to be an underlined romance, show that na. I am not a kind of person who can ever think, now I have my prince charming, but before I got married, I could never imagine being intimate with someone without romantic inclination, or just for the heck of it,” Celina Jaitly said.

Celina Jaitly added, “It is very important for me to do cinema in which there is no violence and s*x and killing and drugs and guns, Oh My God I cannot do that stuff. There is too much violence in our world as it is. I am not going to do any violence stuff, that is not me.”

In the course of the interview, Celina Jaitly also spoke about how she feels this isn’t a comeback but a debut again. She also emphasised on the fact that the LGBTQ+ community is progressing and how we need positivity right now. Stay tuned for more!

