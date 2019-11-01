Salman Khan’s Wanted Co-Star Raju Mavani Passes Away At 62

Bollywood actor Raju Mavani, who breathed his last yesterday at 62 years of age was a popular face of Bollywood after sharing screen space with actors like Salman Khan, John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

It is learned that Raju Mavani was suffering from kidney ailments and cancer and was undergoing the treatment for the last 3 years. After having worked in movies like Salman Khan’s Wanted, John Abraham’s Shootout At Wadala and Sarkar, Raju Mavani left an impact on the minds of movie goes with his negative characters.

The late actors funeral will be held at the Oshiwara crematorium today evening somewhere around 6 pm.

Raju is well known for his role of Datta Pawle in Wanted (2009), which was directed by Prabhudheva. Raju made his acting debut with Suniel Shetty led Balwaan in 1992. Apart from acting, he also produced movies like Imtihaan.

May his soul rest in peace!

Film producer and the owner of Venus Records, Champak Jain too passed away yesterday night. The reason behind his death is being reported to be a brain hemorrhage.

