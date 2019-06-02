Salman Khan’s HILARIOUS Revelation: “All My Nephews, Nieces & Grandsons Have Peed On Me”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their upcoming film Bharat these days. The lovely onscreen duo recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where they had a lot of fun.

Salman made a hilarious revelation at the show when he shared that all his nephews and nieces have peed on him.

It’s a known fact that Salman is really close to his family and especially the kids. When Kapil asked him about his nephews and nieces, Salman in his own funny way said, “All my nephews, nieces and grandsons have at different times peed on me.”

Everyone on the show loved this revelation of Bhaijaan and immediately broke into laughter. However, this was not it. Salman also revealed that he was punished in school because his fees was not paid and it was paid the next day by his dad Salim Khan.

Interestingly, before the release of film, Katrina is having sleepless nights. Talking about the same she recently said, “I am having sleepless nights. So excited I am about ‘Bharat’ that I just can’t wait to see the audience reaction to it. I am happy with the way the film has turned out.

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is the remake of Korean film Ode To My Father and is slated to release on June 5.

