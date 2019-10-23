“Salman Khan Was ALMOST Married But…”: Reveals Housefull 4 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala

When will Bollywood superstar Salman Khan get married is a question that every fan has since eternity now. The actor has himself teased them with his wit and stirred excitement only to kill it later. It is now that Salman’s close friend producer Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed how once Salman was all set to get married but changed his mood at the last moment.

Sajid was recently present on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his next film Housefull 4 led by Akshay Kumar. While a discussion, Sajid revealed how Salman and he had everything decided but the actor backed out at the last moment.

He said, “Salman (Khan) had gotten an attack in 1999 of getting married. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman’s father’s birthday is on November 18, so we had decided to tie the knot on the same date.”

Talking about how it all happened he added, “Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, he said ‘I don’t have the mood’. After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. ‘There is a car outside, take it and run away’,”

Interestingly, Salman and Aishwarya started dating each other in 1999 on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and that was the same year Salman backed out from the wedding.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3 and has also announced his 2020 Eid released which will be a sequel to his 2009 hit Wanted titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!