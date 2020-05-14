Salman Khan WARNS Against ‘Legal Action’ Post Fake Reports Around His Production House Go Viral!

Salman Khan grabbed a lot of attention recently, owing to his song ‘Tere Bina’ with Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was crooned by the actor himself, and the duo shot for it amid lockdown. For the unversed, our Dabangg Khan along with Jacqueline, Iulia Vantur and other friends have been stuck in Panvel. But the fake reports surrounding him have a different tale altogether.

It was just yesterday when reports were doing the rounds about the actor returning to his house. It was said that Salman Khan returned just before PM Narendra Modi made his big announcement on Tuesday. In fact, it was reported that sister Arpita Khan and family too had returned to their Bandra house. None of it turned out to be true as the superstar still is at his farmhouse.

Now adding to it all, are rumours of casting calls by Salman Khan’s production house, SK Films. It all began after TV actor Vikas Manaktala shared some screenshots of an impersonator, pretending to be an official from Salman Khan’s production house.

Impersonator alert… 👊🏼👊🏼 Please be careful.. It doesn’t belong to Dipti R sharma and the email id is fake… Skf.com is not Salman Khan Films’ domain … Please don’t be fooled by such impersonators.. 🙏🏻 Posted by Vikkas Manaktala on Sunday, May 10, 2020

SK Films took to their official Twitter handle and rubbished all such rumours. Furthermore, they warned that legal action will be taken against anyone who is falsely making such claims.

“This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner,” tweeted Salman Khan’s company.

“Mat karo rumours pe trust…. #staysafe @SKFilmsOfficial,” captioned the post.

Check out Salman Khan’s post below:

