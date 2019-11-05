Andaz Apna Apna is a film that has a massive fanbase and is loved in unison. The cult comedy starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film became a trending topic all through.

Known for its funny script and hilarious dialogues, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

The film clashed with the Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn action drama “Suhaag” at the box-office and fared below expectation on release. 25 years later, however, “Andaz Apna Apna” has acquired a cult status among Bollywood fans.

The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous oneliners like “Mein toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai… maha purush hain, maha purush”; “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai”; “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon” and “Galti se mistake ho gaya”.

Meanwhile, Twitter is full of praises for the film and its cast. Compiled below are a few of them:

Main Teja hoon…Mark idhar hai…

Still remember ard 10-12 frends at my place watching dis movie together…none of us let the dialogues be completed…we would mouth them before that n laugh out loud…

Ladies n Gentleman thats #AndazApnaApna for u pic.twitter.com/jXZXUXuqTI — Amrish Sawe (@AmrishSawe) November 4, 2019

Never missed by me each time this movie is played. Not only that I even say the dialogue in the scene.Such a fan moment for me #AndazApnaApna. Though bombed at BO but still a cult in those times. Raveena, karishma k baad, uncle kaun?? Nonsense! mark idhar hai mein teja hu yaar pic.twitter.com/HMFWLqul9I — Ca Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) November 5, 2019

Amar Prem We Love You @BeingSalmanKhan @aamir_khan 25 YRS OF ANDAZ APNA APNA pic.twitter.com/b4Uh11ZoQ0 — Salman Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) November 4, 2019

25 years of Andaz Apna Apna. If you show this movie to anyone in 2019 someone who hasn't seen it before, they would judge you for your choice.

It's not a movie, it's like your notebook from childhood, simplistic, with a lot of mistakes, but utterly lovable. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 4, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar was present for Mahurat of cult classic comedy movie of Indian Cinema, Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.#25YearsOfClassicAndazApnaApna pic.twitter.com/0N1WKW7PI8 — rohan (@BeingRohan_) November 4, 2019

Few unseen shots from the film’s mahurat was shared on the Twitter handle Bollywoodirect. The photographs were captioned: “#25YearsOfAndazApnaApna. Some rare photos from the sets and muhurat of #AndazApnaApna. #SachinTendulkar was one of the guests at Muhurat.”

