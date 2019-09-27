Salman Khan To Be Arraigned In Jodhpur Court For The Blackbuck Poaching Case

The Blackbuck Poaching case that has been ongoing for almost two decades now has a new development now. Salman, after getting bail in the case, is yet again summoned to appear in the Jodhpur court for the case.

Salman Khan will convoke before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) rural court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan today (September 27). The hearing comes after Bhaijaan’s absence during the last hearing, despite the court ordering him to do so. Salman submitted a plea to the court and requested a date in October after he failed to be present for the hearing.

The court expressed displeasure over his absence and ordered him to be present for the next hearing. Judge Sonagara stated, “A criminal is a criminal. If he doesn’t come for the next hearing, it is highly likely that his bail will be cancelled,” Consequently, the court accepted the apology but directed Salman’s advocate, Sushma Dhara, to present her arguments in the next hearing.

Salman’s co-actors – Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh – were also acquitted by the court giving the benefit of the doubt. However, this verdict was challenged in the Rajasthan HC after an appeal by Justice Manoj Garg.

As blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, a case was filed against the team. Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and fined Rs. 10,000 after being found guilty of killing, He was awarded a five-year prison term as well, while others were acquitted.

