Salman Khan SNATCHES Phone From A Fan, What Went Wrong?

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will be released on Eid this year. Apart from this, Salman is also seen on Bigg Boss 13 on the weekends as a host.

Well, Salman is known for having a good heart and helping fans and people all across the world. Salman is also known for having temperament issues in history and that has spoiled a lot of his close friendships as well.

A video of Salman is now doing the rounds on social media for behaving rudely with his fan. Earlier today, Salman was spotted at the airport while walking out and a fan was trying to take a selfie with the star but he snatched the phone from his hands and went away. Salman was surely in a bad mood and it was pretty easy to figure out!

Take a look at the video here:



This is sad!

On the work front, apart from Radhe, Salman will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be released on Eid 2021. We are surely excited and can’t wait to see him again on the big screen!

