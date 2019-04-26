Salman Khan Says He Worked 10 Times Harder For Bharat Compared To His Any Other Film

Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid film Bharat is one of the most awaited films this year. The superstar has already started the promotions of the film even though the release is more than 1 month away.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Salman Khan talked about his character in the film, its journey over the years and how much he practised for it. Salman said that he worked 10 times harder for Bharat than any other film.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Talking to the leading news website, Salman said, “Right now, I am shooting for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, which is a prequel. Then, Bharat is releasing, which is a journey from the age of nine to 27 to 35 to 45 to 70. So I am playing all those age groups in Bharat.”

He further added, “You saw that in Sultan (2016), too. The amount of work that went into it is 10 times more than what I put in any other film. Because you need to lose weight to look a certain way and then you need to put on that weight. And all this always has to be done in a short span of time. Earlier, it was easier, but now, of course, it’s tougher.”

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles and highlights the journey of a man and a country together. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!