Salman Khan’s Dad Salim Khan Facing Trouble For Morning Walks Amid Lockdown, Deets Inside

Salman Khan’s dad and veteran film writer Salim Khan recently found himself in trouble. A Bandra resident had complained that while no one apart from those who need essentials is allowed to come outside during lockdown, Salim along with his friends come outside to take a walk every day.

Now Salim has opened up about the same and has clarified that he takes a walk outside as he has been suggested to do so by his doctor. He also said that he is abiding by the law and has got the pass issued to do so.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Salim said, “I have been advised by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more. Moreover, I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible. It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside. I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too.”

Talking about the issue, a Bandra resident had earlier told the entertainment portal, “Initially, we thought maybe it’s a one-off thing but over the last 3 weeks, we have seen him walk for half an hour every alternate day. He comes at 8.30 am and is around till 9 am.”

“While other citizens are receiving so much flak for stepping out needlessly, and why are stars and their families above the rule?” she asked.

Talking about the issue, Bandra police, Senior Police Inspector Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, informed the portal, “We have received a picture anonymously but Salim Khan’s face is not recognisable in it since it has been clicked from the backside. We will take the required action once we verify the report.”

Interestingly, Salman Khan in one of his earlier social media posts had slammed people for coming out of the houses during the crisis and breaking the lockdown.

Well, we wish Salim Khan good health and also hope the situation gets easy soon.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai & Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

