Salman Khan & Rishi Kapoor To FINALLY Sort Out Their Differences? Deets Inside!

If Salman Khan is known for his friendship, he is also known for his rivalry in Bollywood fraternity. Salman Khan who is riding high on the success of his latest released movie Bharat is known to be a hot-headed person and reacts to everything very impulsively and that’s the reason he is not in talking terms with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor; who is in New York for the remission of his health.

Salman Khan is currently on cloud nine and why wouldn’t he be; his movie is doing extremely well at the box office and fans are supporting him from across the world. The movie has already entered the 100 crore club and Salman is really happy with the success of his film. Last year during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, there were rumours that Salman Khan gave Rishi Kapoor cold vibes and it turned into a nasty fight later.

It so happened that the Bharat actor, Salman didn’t greet Rishi Kapoor at Sonam’s reception and this got him pissed. Later he took out the frustration on Sohail Khan’s wife which had a direct impact on Salman. In fact, during an interview Salman subtly gave a response to Rishi without mentioning his name that he does not give regard to a person who doesn’t respect him or his family for any matter. Post this statement, it is almost impossible to even think about the reconciliation between the two actors.

But things are about to change. According to some reports, Salman has been asking about his well off from friends and family. Not just this, he is also planning to visit the veteran once he’s back from New York. According to the sources close to Salman, the actor is very keen on meeting Rishi once he is back keeping everything aside whatever happened in the past.

Well, we only hope that things get better between the two actors.

