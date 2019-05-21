Salman Khan On Priyanka Chopra’s Exit From Bharat: “Had Told Her That We Will Adjust The Dates”

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming Bollywood movie Bharat starring Katrina Kaif, and Disha Patani which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In recent interactions with media, Salman Khan spoke about Priyanka Chopra leaving the movie Bharat stating all the reasons for the same.

A while ago, Ali Abbas Zafar, who happens to be the director of Bharat said, “I am going to reserve my comment. I am just going to say that what I said was what I meant, and I am very happy for Priyanka wherever she is in life right now professionally and personally.” He further added, “All my heart goes to her because she has been a good friend since a really long time and we get along really well. I would say that I wish all the happiness and love. Hopefully, I am going to see her soon.”

Salman has been seen taking a dig at Priyanka ever since she left the movie and this is no secret that he didn’t like the abrupt exit. Salman has finally opened about Priyanka exiting the movie, and said, “She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won’t be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn’t sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding.”

Salman further added, “No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn’t call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it’s alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good.”

Though Salman has often seen thanking Priyanka exiting Bharat and said, “Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floor and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn’t be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn’t left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?”

Salman also said, “While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film.”

On asked about working with Priyanka on future projects, Salman said, “I would definitely work with her in the future. If she gets me a meaty role, why wouldn’t I work with her? I just need to love the story.”

Salman’s Bharat is all set to release on June 5th, 2019 and we can’t wait to see him on screen again!

