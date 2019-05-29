Salman Khan Knows Nothing About Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali – Reveals Himself!

Salman Khan is easily one of the most popular Bollywood stars in the world and the number of his Blockbuster movies in the last 10 years, is its proof. The superstar is currently busy promoting his upcoming big offering, Bharat.

During a recent promotional interview, Salman made an interesting revelation that he hasn’t watched Baahubali 2. Yes! When most of the people in our country and even celebrities desperately waited for the film back in 2017, our own Bhaijaan skipped the film. Not even the question, “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” made our Bhaijaan curious.

Salman in a recent interview was asked about the ongoing reports of him remaking Mahesh Babu’s latest hit Maharshi. The superstar denied it but got really candid. Talking about his habit of watching south Indian films, Salman said that he is a regular watcher of south films. However, he revealed that he is yet to watch Baahubali 2 even though he has watched the first part.

Now that’s quite a revelation. Isn’t it? We hope Salman Bhai gets some free time soon and watches Baahubali 2.

Meanwhile, Bharat is releasing with high expectations at the Box Office. The film which is a remake of Korean movie Ode To My Father covers the story of a man and a nation together. It features Salman in various looks.

Talking about the transformation his character goes through, Salman earlier said, “This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look.”

The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar brings Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together after Tiger Zinda Hai and is expected to break several records.

