As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Salman Khan has now revealed his plans for the occasion. The 55-year-old actor had a hilarious response when a journalist asked his plans for the special occasion.

The Radhe actor, who appeared at the launch event of a music show, was asked by journalist “Valentine’s day aane wala hai. Kya kuch specific planning hone wali hai aapki taraf se?.” To which the actor gave a cheeky response with a smile, “Valentine’s Day se mera kya lena dena bhai. Ya mera hi lena dena hai Valentine’s Day se?.” Take a look at the video below:

Salman Khan also took the opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day. He said, “Wish you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day. God bless, be safe.”

The Dabangg actor also didn’t shy away from sharing his view on the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi border. He said, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.” This is the first time, the actor has shared his view on the matter, while other Bollywood celebrities had shared their view on the issue on Twitter when Rihanna tweeted.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which will be released on EID 2021. The actor also took to social media and confirmed regarding the same. A statement was released to announce the release of the film in the theatres. The statement read, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return, I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing (sic).”

