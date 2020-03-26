Salman Khan Film Halts Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Superstar Quarantines At Panvel Farmhouse

The Novel Coronavirus has laid its wrath on the globe, and to curb its spread, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced a 21 Days complete lockdown in the country. Following the same Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films has announced that they are shutting down all the production work until the virus subsides and reportedly Salman has even decided to spent the quarantine in his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman Khan Films on their official Twitter handle wrote, “In these testing times of the Coronavirus pandemic, we will continue to keep our operations on hold following the Government of India’s directive of a 21-day lockdown. Stay Home Stay Safe!”

Meanwhile, various productions house including Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms have also done the same.

As for Salman who was busy shooting for his Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani, had to leave the same in between as the virus hit the country. There were reports that the superstar has decided to begin the editing of the Prabhudheva directorial from home. According to the latest reports the actor with his family including Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, their kids and others has reached his Panvel farmhouse where they will be spending their quarantine.

On the film front, alongside Radhe, Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!