Salman Khan Fans, Here’s Why Radhe Is NOT Yet Another Cop-Film According To Prabhudheva

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhudheva is highly awaited by the fans around. Though Dabangg 3 didn’t do as expected, curiosity is buzzing up with the news around it. Prabhudheva has seen Salman Khan as a cop two times before Radhe – Wanted & Dabangg 3.

Wanted proved to be a turning point for Salman Khan and Prabhudheva is hoping to repeat the history with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has already clarified how both the cop-avatars in Dabangg 3 and Radhe would be different.

In a conversation published in Bollywood Hungama, Prabhudheva said, “Luckily the cop in Dabangg 3 is very different from the cop in Radhe. So it wasn’t hard to start the second project after the first was over. Audiences will see a completely different Salman in Radhe.”

He also revealed about returning to Chennai post Radhe. He added, “In the past few years I’ve been concentrating only on direction. I’ve three acting assignments pending in Tamil. I have to complete those. I also need to spend time with my sons. Usually, they join me in Mumbai during their school holidays. But now they’ve exams going on. So they are unable to travel to be with me. I miss them.”

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid this year. Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi.”

Produced by Sohail Khan, Radhe will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman’s 2009 release Wanted and the upcoming Dabangg 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!