Salman Khan Could’ve Lost His Life In A Fatal Accident On The Sets Of Tere Naam, Read On!

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam still stands as one of the most loved films. His ‘Radhe’ character became iconic and still has its own fanbase. The superstar who has been mostly been criticised for his acting chops was loved in this film purely because of his performance.

But do you know he almost had an accident on the sets of the film which could’ve taken his life also? Bollywood stars most of the time get injured themselves while shooting but this one was going to be really bad.

According to ETimes’ report, Salman Khan was performing a stunt and for that, he had to walk in front of a train. Reportedly, the superstar was so much into his character that he didn’t realise how close the train had come to him. However, he was saved thanks to one of his co-stars who pushed him on the other side of tracks.

Tere Naam released back in 2003 did a business of around 15 crores. The film wasn’t a hit at that time but later became huge among people.

Meanwhile, director of the film, Satish Kaushik recently confessed that Salman had predicted the success of Tere Naam but he was also very clear that they were sending out the wrong message to the youth of the country at that time.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Satish was asked about similarities between Radhe and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Talking about the same he said, “Yes, there are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen. As a viewer and filmmaker though, I believe that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shows in cinema, but it’s necessary to not show negative or grey characters winning in the end, like in Tere Naam.”

