Salman Khan Calls Dabangg, Tere Naam ‘SMALL Films’; Says They Worked Because Of Content

Well, it certainly is a known fact that Salman Khan is a mass entertainer and every film that the actor has ever been a part of is huge! But in a shocking turn of events, Bollywood’s bhaijaan has said that his films like Tere Naam and Dabangg are small films that worked completely on content.

Speaking to Bollywood Life in his recent interview, Salman said, “I think they’re talking about a different kind of content. I think they’re talking about the smaller movies, the web, that kind of content. You know that kind of parallel cinema that used to not work earlier, like what we used to call art cinema, which used to be a different chain of cinema, has now become a part of standard cinema. A bit of commercialism has now been added to it; earlier they used to be very small-budgeted films – now the budget has increased a bit and they’ve been shifted here now is what I feel, and it’s a good thing.”

He further went on to say, “So Dabangg was that film. The first Dabangg was a 2-crore film. Tere Naam was also that film. But since they happened with me, they happened like this, now what to do? Nobody remembers that they were small films that worked completely on content.”

Meanwhile, directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 marks the return of Salman Khan as Chulbul Panday along with Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. Dabangg 3 also marks the debut of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

Dabangg 3 will hit the theaters on the 20th of December 2019.

