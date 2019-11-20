Salman Khan & Family Enjoy Double Celebrations; Bollywood Celebs Attend The Bash

The fact that the Salman Khan & family is a close-knit clan is no secret! And so, when the family had a reason for double celebrations, with Salim Khan-Salma Khan completing 55 years of marital bliss and Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan Sharma celebrating 5 years, they left no stone unturned in making the celebrations a grand bash!

While there were many B-Towners to grace the celebration, among the Khans present were Salman Khan with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur, brother Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, brother Sohail Khan and wife Seema, sister Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri and Salim Khan’s second wife, Helen!

While Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora chose to give the celebrations a miss, Malaika’s sister and Arbaaz Khan’s former sister-in-law, Amrita Arora along with parents joined the Khans for the double anniversary celebrations. Malaika and Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan too was seen posing for photographs at the party.

The other stars who graced the do were Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Shilpa Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Huma Qureshi and also budding politician Aditya Thackeray.

A certain guest at the Khan celebration has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “The house was decorated with balloons, lights and heart bouquets. The cake was cut at 10 pm after which Salim saab went on the stage to croon, “Baar Baar Dekho”, followed by another Mohd. Rafi song, “Ramaiya Vastavaiya” making the karaoke set-up a hit.”

The guest also revealed that the menu at the celebration included North Indian and Mughlai delicacies were on the buffet, including the Khan families famous Gajar ka Halwa. The celebrations went on till the wee hours of the morning.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be returning with one of his most loved characters, Chulbul Pandey with the third installment of his superhit franchise, Dabangg.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!