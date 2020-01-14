Salman Khan’s Bharat Co-Star Kashmira Irani Is All Praises For The Actor: “He Makes Everyone Feel Elated”

Kashmira Irani, who was seen in the Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger Zinda Hai“, says that the superstar is a wonderful person who makes everyone feel elated.

Kashmira had worked with Salman Khan on “Tiger Zinda Hai” as well as “Bharat“.

“With Salman Sir, the experience has always been amazing. He is a wonderful person who makes everyone feel elated. He is a veteran and has consistently been very successful and we have a lot to learn from him. A lot that one can take away from his work and he has been in the industry for so long but continues to maintain such high energy performances. It is nice to have had the chance to observe him and learn from his every move,” she said.

As for her upcoming projects, Kashmira Irani shared that she has just shot for an independent film.

“It is a thriller and I’ve never done this genre before, so it was quite exciting for me as an experience. My look in the film is very different from what I usually portray. I’m looking forward to this film. It’s in the edit process and it was so much fun shooting in Nagpur for two months for this. There are few more projects in the pipeline,” she said.

“Tiger Zinda Hai” will be aired on Sony MAX on January 19.

