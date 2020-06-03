Salman Khan All Set To Come Up With A Love Story For His Next?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been making the most of quarantine, and it is quite visible. Now if the reports are to go by, after releasing a few music videos, the actor is working on a love story. Yes, you read that right, Bhai is writing a love story, and below is all the scoop you need!

Salman Khan, who is an all-rounder, is practicing social-distancing at his Panvel Farmhouse. We now hear, that the actor is developing the first draft of a love story, that has been with him for a long time. Quarantine happened to be a brownie point for the actor who is utilizing it to finish the first draft.

According to a report in Mid-day, a source close to the development said, “Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea.”

Talking about his schedule and by when can we expect it to complete, the source added, “Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has released two songs. Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhai Bhai on Eid. The actor will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was set for an Eid 2020 release. But the pandemic pushed the release ahead. The actor also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

