Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar, After Shattering Records With Sultan & Tiger, To Do A Love Story?

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have worked together in 3 films i.e. Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. While the first two films proved to be huge Blockbusters, Bharat is all set to release on upcoming Eid and carries tremendous expectations in the trade.

Back to back Blockbusters by Salman and Ali Abbas have established their combo as a huge brand and it’s convenient to ask if they will work together in the future for more films.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ali Abbas Zafar was asked about the same. Answering the question of Sultan 2 or Tiger 3 with Salman, Ali said, “I have a couple of stories and I’d like to return with Tiger someday. I also want to do a love story”

When asked if he will do the love story with Salman in the lead role, Ali smiled and said, “There’s a possibility, he’s a big romantic hero. And I always narrate my stories to him first, he’s very objective. Aditya Chopra is another strong influence. In our field, it’s hard to find people you can trust, I’m lucky I have them as my first bouncing boards. But to get out of Bharat, a journey with many shades, I want to do a big action film next. But till Eid, my focus is Bharat.”

Well, Salman is already doing a love story titled Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it will be interesting to see him in more love stories. Do you agree?

