Saif Ali Khan On Struggling Days: "People Felt I Looked Like A Girl... Akshay Kumar Looked Like A Hero"

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most genuine and classy actors we have in Bollywood. His character as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games wasn’t just applauded by his fans, but critics as well. His last film, Laal Kaptaan, didn’t work great at the box office but his performance won the hearts of audience.

Talking about the hardships in Bollywood, Saif told Pinkvilla that he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after school. He just didn’t want to do a 9-5 job and hence thought, films are better than that. “I was clueless after school and I didn’t know what to do when I joined films. I just knew I didn’t want to do a desk job. I thought I’ll die if I have to do a 9-5 thing. The idea of films was very different because of the variety of the job,” Saif said.

He further added, “Cricket was in my blood, it’s treated like religion. Not just my dad, my grandad also captained India and played against Don Bradman. I played good cricket and I never played in school or college. What let me down is that cricket is a very mental game, it’s about patience and timing. That I was strongly lacking in and that’s why my cricket career was doomed.”

During the initial days in the industry, Saif revealed how people would tell her that he looked and sounded like a girl in auditions. “People have been nasty. They have been mean. People talk about your looks. I guess I didn’t look like a hero. Akshay Kumar did. They felt I looked like a girl. I certainly had a bad voice which I hadn’t worked on. So sometimes, I was squeaking away in an English accent,” Saif added.

Well, all’s well that ends well. Isn’t it?

On the work front, he will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn and the trailer has already garnered him praises from all around.

