Sachin Tendulkar’s Biopic? Here’s What Anil Kapoor Has To Say!

Actor Anil Kapoor wants to star in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic. Asked which sports star’s biopic would he like to do, Anil told IANS: “Sachin Tendulkar… Because I am a huge fan of his.”

The actor had fun working with Madhuri Dixit Nene on “Total Dhamaal“. It is the third instalment of the successful franchise “Dhamaal“, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on Friday.

On working with Madhuri, he said: “It felt like not a day had passed. We had a blast working together. She is one of the finest actresses of our industry of all time.”

He is also excited about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, which will begin on March 23.

“I am super excited for the IPL. My favourite team is Mumbai Indians but I love watching cricket for the spirit of the game,” he added.

Anil shared his opinion when he joined his “Total Dhamaal” team to shoot a special episode at Star Sports Studio. It will air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!