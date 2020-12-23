All of Vivek Anand Oberoi’s performances have struck a chord with the audience but what has always won a soft spot is his 2002 film Saathiya. Today marks the 18th year of the romantic-drama that stars Rani Mukerji in the lead too. And let’s all accept this: doesn’t it feels like just yesterday the Hindi film industry was blessed with this classic film.

Advertisement

Talk of the film, and Vivek Anand Oberoi swaying to the song ‘O Humdun Suniye Re’ comes right in front of the sight, wanting us to relive that moment one more time. Well, looks like Santa came a day early and brought the wish true. To celebrate the milestone, Vivek shot a video recreating the film’s shot while riding on the bike. Don’t miss that awesome part where he stroke his hair just exactly how he did in the film!

Advertisement

Saathiya has been written down as one of the most cherished love-drama in Hindi cinema. The plot traced the trials and tribulations of newlyweds Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee after they face multiple family conflicts and differences. Saathiya is a beautiful story of how a couple grows from the naïve wonder of first love to the harsher realities of living together as a married couple.

The film had garnered commercial and critical success and continues to connect across generations. How we wish there was a Part 2! What are your views?

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Quits Shashank Khaitan’s Dharma Project Yoddha Due To Creative Differences?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube