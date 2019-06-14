Saaho: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Action-Filled Teaser Receives CRAZY Fan Reactions In Theatres

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and the team have managed to leave audience awe-struck with the first look promo of their much-awaited Saaho. The movie is one of the expensive projects of India and will release in 4 four Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, simultaneously. Yesterday, Shraddha shared a video, which comprised of Prabhas’ fans dancing crazily to Saaho’s teaser in theatres.

Shraddha Kapoor posted a video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “#PrabhasFans madness!!! It’s been a dream to work with @actorprabhas @sujeethsign & the entire team! Over 2 years of hard work by the entire team of Saaho…overwhelmed by this reaction already! Thank you, thank you, thank you! #SAAHO #15thaugwithsaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial”.

Speaking about only Hindi version of Saaho, the teaser has received an overwhelming response on YouTube alone by garnering over 23 Million views in less than 24 hours. It clocked about 651K likes.

The teaser, which has been released in four languages, promotes “Saaho” as India’s biggest action thriller film and going by the visuals, one can’t doubt what the makers have set out to deliver.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated to release on 15th August 2019, and features ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand, apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!