Rumoured Couple Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty To Collaborate For A Film?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s dating rumours have been going around for quite a while now. The couple is often snapped together at lunch or dinner dates and parties. Looks like Sushant and Rhea are so crazy about each other, they want to bring their chemistry on screen.

Yes, you read it right! A report in Mumbai Mirror mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput wants to work with his ladylove Rhea Chakraborty in a film and even talked about it to a director. A source told the tabloid that the Raabta actor spoke to a director to take Rhea for his project and he even agreed. The actors are waiting for documentation. However, nothing about this film is yet out.

If this news is true, we can’t wait for the lovebirds to finally accept that they indeed are together! Recently, when Rajput was asked about the dating rumours, he said that it’s not right for people to talk about such things in a nascent stage. He added that if he has to speak about his relationship, he also has to ask the other person involved in it.

His answer was indeed confusing, but he didn’t even deny dating Rhea.

On the work front, his film Chhichhore released this week. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

