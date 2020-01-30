RRR: Alia Bhatt To Have A Special Song In Ram Charan-SS Rajamouli’s Film?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who was last seen on the big screen in Hindi venture Kalank. The actress has been making headlines from quite some time not only for her next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi but also for her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR.

The latest news about the actress related to RRR is that she will be having an extended cameo in the film.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt will also be having a special song in Rajamouli’s directorial. The filmmaker wanted something special for the actress considering the fact that she does have a good role in the film, but it’s only limited, and following the huge fan following which she shares all across the Baahubali maker is planning to add a special song featuring Alia in the film.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to made by the makers.

More about RRR, the shoot for the film is progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. It was only recently when Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn joined the shoot of the magnum opus which has Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it is based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The magnum opus is being made on a budget close to a whopping 400 crores, and it is being bankrolled by D V V Danayya under DVV Entertainments.

