Rohit Shetty To Revive His Angoor Remake With Shah Rukh Khan Soon? Director Answers

Rohit Shetty’s last films Simmba & Golmaal Again proved to be huge hits. His next film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif is also among the most anticipated films of 2020. The filmmaker who is among the top shots of the industry is getting bigger with each film of his.

Recently Rohit attended the IFFI 2019 in Goa where he had a master class. While speaking at the big event, he talked about his plans of doing a remake of the cult comedy Angoor, but how and why his plans got shelved.

Rohit went back in the memory lane and said that he had planned to remake this Gulzar film in 2008. At that time he had scripted the film keeping young actors in mind. Shah Rukh Khan approached him at that time for a film and Rohit showed him the Angoor remake script which he loved and instantly agreed to do. SRK also agreed to do the film because Angoor original was his mother’s one of the favorite movies.

However, Rohit recalls that after some days he got the script of Chennai Express. He loved that script so much that he dropped the idea of Angoor remake and instantly went to Shah Rukh Khan to show him this script. All this while he was thinking that SRK will refuse to do this film because he agreed to do Angoor remake.

Rohit said that SRK also agreed to do Chennai Express and Angoor remake got shelved. The film is still on hold but Rohit Shetty said that he still has plans to remake Angoor. However, he says that he will not do it anytime soon. Whenever he will do it, he will make the announcement.

Well, we are waiting for it Rohit & Shah Rukh!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!