Rohit Shetty Reveals Sara Ali Khan Being Part Of Golmaal 5 But There’s A Hilarious Twist

Sara Ali Khan started her career with Kedarnath and immediately after that went onto do a biggie with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The film was a major hit at the box office and Sara garnered praises for her performance too.

Sara along with director Rohit Shetty came to Maniesh Paul’s show and had a blast there. Sara asks Rohit, “Golmaal ke liye aapko koi heroine mili hai sir?” to which Rohit politely replies that whenever he will make next Golmaal film, he will take Sara as her lead actress. Sara seems so happy and excited in the video. Take a look:

Rohit trolls Sara by saying that the makers from the show have paid him to do some comedy during the shoot. Hearing how it was a part of the act, Sara’s expression changes to disappointment.

However, after some time, Rohit and Sara along with Maniesh laugh off at everything that happened in the show.

Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

