Riya Sen On Her Decision To Quit Bollywood: “Getting Tag Of S*xy From An Young Age Was Horrible”

Actress Riya Sen who rose to fame at the young age of 16 with Falguni Pathak’s song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which released back in 1998 has come a long way in her acting career. The actress who made her debut with Tamil flick Taj Mahal in 1999, in her acting career spanning around two decades has acted in over 30 films.

Riya Sen who is quite popular for her roles in films like Style, Qayamat, Jhankaar Beats, Shaadi No 1, Apna Sapna Money Money among many others, in a recent interview to media opened about the reason behind her quitting Bollywood films.

Riya Sen in an interview with PTI stated how excited she was with her choice of roles during her initial days in Bollywood. But the tags of s*xy and b*ld started to get under nerves later on.

Riya said, “I realised some of the films I did, after a few hits that I had, they weren’t working for me because I wasn’t comfortable in the roles I was playing. That’s why probably people thought I was a bad actress and I don’t blame them. At that point when I did a lot of Bollywood movies, it was about being s*xy, the clothes that you wear, the makeup that you do. I didn’t fit into that.”

“Getting those tags, it was just terrible, horrible. Living with that… I was in school when the tag of ‘se*y’ started coming my way. There was so much pressure to always look perfect, a certain way. Even when I went out, people had this perception that ‘Oh Riya Sen’ because they feel what you’re on screen, you’re the same in real life.” added the actress.

Riya also stated that to look glamorous all the time was also something which she started finding uncomfortable in the later stage of her career, “Everyone wants to be glamorous, no doubt, but I was so young when I came here. I was doing all these roles, wearing a mini skirt, running around and acting ‘cute’. When I’d watch myself on screen I’d be like ‘eeks, I can’t believe that’s me.'”

“I found myself very uneasy, very uncomfortable. It wasn’t me. I couldn’t go on set every day, get my hair curled for hours and sit with all that make-up. It just didn’t do it for me. I took a conscious decision to stop working in Bollywood movies at that time.” added the actress.

Riya Sen is currently seen in MX Player’s comedy series “Pati Patni Aur Woh“.

