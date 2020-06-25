Dabangg 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Led 2012 Film

Dabangg 2 Box Office: Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha led 2012 sequel of Dabangg released with huge expectations. Directed by Arbaaz Khan, the film was a non-holiday release but had a huge holiday period of Christmas and New Year ahead. However, it couldn’t take enough benefit due to not so encouraging word of mouth.

Dabangg 2 took an opening of 21.1 crores and managed a weekend of 63.6 crores. The film crossed the 100 crores mark in 6 days and collected 107.6 crores in the first week.

The lifetime business of Dabangg 2 was 158.5 crores which was still better than Dabangg. The film was declared a Super-Hit at the Box Office and was 2nd biggest grosser of that year.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 21.1 crores

Day 2: 17.5 crores

Day 3: 25 crores

First Weekend: 63.6 crores

Day 4: 13 crores

Day 5: 16 crores

Day 6: 8.5 crores

Day 7: 6.5 crores

First Week: 107.6 crores

Day 8: 4.20 crores

Day 9: 6.6 crores

Day 10: 9.25 crores

Day 11: 4 crores

Day 12: 8.20 crores

Day 13: 3.10 crores

Day 14: 2.25 crores

Second Week: 37.6 crores

Day 15-17: 7.45 crores

Day 18-21: 2.55 crores

Third Week: 10 crores

Post Third Week: 3.3 crores

Total: 158.5 crores

