Riteish Deshmukh's Son Rahyl Is Composing Music Already, You Can't Miss The Cute Video

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who debuted in Bollywood with Tujhe Meri Kasam, is seemingly enjoying his quarantine very well. The actor is quarantining with his family wife, actress Genelia D’Souza and sons Riaan and Rahyl.

While spending quality time at home, actor Riteish Deshmukh is using his social media to show off the singing talent of his son, Rahyl. He posted a video of the little boy singing and composing a cute song. Filled with mostly illegible words, Rahyl mentions he likes the song and says it should be part of the movie, for which he came up with an imaginary title!

Along with the video, Riteish’s post read, “Dear @VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani – Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana. The actor posted the video both on his Instagram as well as Twitter handles.

Riteish Deshmukh married Genelia D’Souza, his Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya co-star, on February 3, 2012. Their couples first son, Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014 and their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh last featured in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. Prior to this, he played a negative role in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan also featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

