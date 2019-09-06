Riteish Deshmukh Gets Into Big B Mode, Asks Chumma From His Baiko Genelia Deshmukh – WATCH!

There is no doubt that actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’souza are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

The couple who last month walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai, never fails to make heads turn with the amazing chemistry which they share.

Riteish early today took on Instagram to share a cute video. The video has evergreen hit song Jumma Chumma from megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1991 release Hum in the background and Genelia can be seen with all smiles blowing ‘Chumma’ kiss to hubby dearest in a cosmetic store.

Riteish and Genelia were last seen on big screens in filmmaker Mandeep Kumar’s directorial 2012 release Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in full-fledged roles

The duo has also shared same screen space in Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti and Marathi venture Lai Bhaari.

Talking about Riteish, from work front, the versatile actor was last seen on big screens early this year in Total Dhamaal.

Riteish this year has two big releases in form of Milap Zaveri’s directorial Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film release on 8th November.

He also has Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon along with others. The comedy caper is slated for release on 26th October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!