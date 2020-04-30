Rishi Kapoor Death LIVE Updates: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, PM Narendra Modi & More Celebs Mourn This Tragic Loss

Just when we were trying to get on with our lives post the big shock yesterday in the loss of Irrfan Khan, it got tragic by losing Rishi Kapoor this morning. Rishi’s contribution towards cinema will always be considered as one of the greatest ever.

He started ruling the silver screen with some evergreen romantic films but he also enjoyed memorable second innings with movies like D-Day, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk.

Various celebs from Bollywood and also our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn about this tragic loss.

Lata Mangeshkar

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020



Salman Khan

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020



Aamir Khan

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Arun Govil

Shocked…another heart breaking news…Rishi Kapoor…a man of great talent…a legend of Indian Cinema…had a long way to go…

Strength & Prayers for d family. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 30, 2020



Manisha Koirala

Unbelivable..shocked!! It's really difficult to accept..another dark day for all of us.

It was such a blessing to have worked with you and known you sir.

My heartfelt condolence to the family, may all mighty give stregthn through this difficult time..#RishiKapoor sir #RIP 🙏🙏🙏 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 30, 2020



Raj Babbar

Have no words to express my grief. Can't believe #RishiKapoor ji is gone. A gem who used to light-up the screenspace with his versatility – a Genius of Cinema. Memories of a simple-hearted friend come back to me. Someone so full of life. RIP Brother – You will always be missed. pic.twitter.com/Cv6rmtP1mJ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) April 30, 2020



Narendra Modi

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020



Javed Akhtar

Today I have lost a dear friend Rishi kapoor. We had first met in Banglore in 1973 .He had come for a charity show of Bobby n I was there for Sholay’s shooting We met in the evening n kept talking till the wee hours to begin a friendship for 47 yrs. Good bye dear friend !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 30, 2020



Randeep Hooda

Asha Bhosle

