Richa Chadha REVEALS How Ali Fazal Proposed Her On A Secluded Island: "He Didn’t Go Down On His Knee..."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for five long years now. The couple was supposed to get married in April this year but following the pandemic, they had to push their plans. The Masaan actress is spilling the beans on how Ali proposed her for marriage.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal make a lovely pair and their fans love their PDA. The two shared the screens together for the first time in 2013 while shooting Fukrey.

Talking to Brides Today, Richa Chadha revealed that Ali proposed her in the Maldives and said, “He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday – I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a 10-minute long nap on the sand I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Richa Chadha revealed how she confessed her love to Ali for the first time and said, “We were at my house watching Chaplin the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, ‘This is really sweet, I love you’ to him.”

Isn’t that cute?

We definitely can’t wait to witness the fun wedding that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are going to have.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!