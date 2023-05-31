Films like ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Coolie No.1’, and ‘F.A.L.T.U’ are being adapted into animated films. The animated features will be bankrolled by renowned producer Vashu Bhagnani.

The Veteran producer Vashu has ventured into the world of animation with DB Films and Animation. The animation studio is currently developing new as well as legacy IPs like the aforementioned titles into animated films. These films are iconic and hold a strong recall value with audiences. And the producer aims to leverage their story acceptance and create captivating animated adaptations to reach global audiences.

Talking about how the films like RHTDM, Coolie No. 1 and F.A.L.T.U are in talks for adaptation of animated films, the Vashu Bhagnani said: “DB Films & Animation represents our commitment to bringing India’s rich and diverse stories to life through the captivating medium of animation. We believe that animation has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale.”

Additionally, Vashu Bhagnani revealed he has live action films like ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ and ‘Capsule Gill’ in the pipeline. Are you excited?

