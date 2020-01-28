Rhea Chakraborty Is Setting The Records Straight Regarding Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput! Deets Inside

Rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty being a couple have been doing rounds for quite sometime now. From being papped at lunch and dinner dates to being spotted at each other’s apartments, the duo has certainly got eyebrows raised every time about their relationship status.

And now, Rhea has finally opened up about what exactly is cooking between her and the Kai Po Che actor. Putting all speculations to rest once and for all, Rhea has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “We’ve been very good friends for many years. I am fond of working towards our shared goals, like starting our new NGO and traveling. If there is anything else between us or not, this isn’t something that I want to disclose yet.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea has been missing from the silver screen for quite a while now. Opening up about her long-standing absence, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress said that was on a conscious break as she did not want to do films for the sake of visibility alone. “A few films came my way last year, which I could have done to be visible, but I don’t want to take up anything for the heck of it. The industry confines us in boxes, but we have to prove that we are women of substance.”

On the hand, Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in Dil Bechara alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film will also mark the directorial debut of well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is based on John Green’s much-loved novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

While Rhea has confessed about what her feeling for Sudhant are, we wonder what the man has to say about the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!