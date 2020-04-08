Remember Jaaved Jaaferi’s Mumbhai & Lucky Ali’s Kitni Haseen Zindagi? Here Are The 5 Songs That Will Take You Back To Good Old Days

Away from smartphones, tablets or other fancy gadgets, we used to tune in to radio stations listening to Jaaved Jaaferi’s Mumbhai & Lucky Ali’s Kitni Haseen Zindagi or beloved MTV channel to listen our favourite songs during the 1990s and early 2000s. Those were the days! No recreations or high on the bass songs but sheer magic of words and vocals. Already on a nostalgic trip, right! Well, here’s is the list of songs that promises of taking you to good old days of music.

Take a look:

Mumbhai (Jaaved Jaaferi)

The song when released in 1998, created a rage in India. The highlights of the song are Jaaved Jaaferi’s entertaining satirical take on India’s corrupted system and of course, the Bambaiya slangs used in the song. The song was originally the part of the film Bombays Boys.

Kitni Haseen Zindagi (Lucky Ali)

This song too was released in 1998 and the name of Lucky Ali is enough reason to know why this song is still considered to be a musical gem. The king of Indian pop songs takes you on a magical ‘trip’ every time he sings and this one is ecstasy in itself.

Gori (A Band Of Boys)

A Band Of Boys’ all songs is magic in itself but Gori deserves a special mention. With simplistic words and soothing vocals, the song is still an earworm. It was released in 2002.

Aankhon Mein (Aryans)

Every time we listen to this song, it reminds us of our crush, isn’t it? Composed by Indipop band named Aryans, the song is backed by mesmerizing vocals of Jai Walia. It was released in 1999.

Banda Bindas Hai (KK)

Released in 2001, Banda Bindas Hai was the part of the Aks movie. Penned by Gulzar and composed by Anu Malik, the song is vocalized mainly by KK. Due to quirky lyrics, cheerful tunes and KK’s vocals, the charm of the song still remains to be the same even after so many years.

