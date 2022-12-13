The supernatural comedy film Bhoothnath starring Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Rajpal Yadav, and Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2008. The film was a box office success. The performances of the main cast were praised by critics and audiences alike. The kid who was not afraid of a ‘bhoot’, was one of the highlights of the film.

Banku’s adorable looks just added to the charm of his characters. He made many laugh when he made a double his size, shabby-looking ghost, played by the Megastar, dance on his little finger with a mischievous smile. The kid is now all grown up and his latest photos on social media have left people amazed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aman Siddique, who played the role of the little Banku in Bhoothnath, describes himself as a musician on his Instagram account. His bio reads, “Singer, Actor, Lyricist, Composer.” Aman is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures of himself and releases his cover of popular Bollywood songs.

He also recently posted a video of himself performing on Brahmastra’s Shiva theme. He has shared videos of himself singing Farhan Akhtar’s “Tum Ho Toh, and Brahmastra’s “Rasiya”. Take a look at some of his pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@aman_siddiqui7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@aman_siddiqui7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@aman_siddiqui7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@aman_siddiqui7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@aman_siddiqui7)

After Bhoothnath, Aman Siddique has not appeared in a movie or TV show. When the film was released in 2008, he had said he wants to be a cricketer when he grows up because, “it is real, acting is not real.”

Previously, Aman had shared how he had worked with Amitabh Bachchan on two TV commercials before working with him in Bhootnath. As reported by Indian Express, he shared his experience of working with Big B, “He was very good with me. He used to play cricket with me. He also helped me with my scenes. Once I got out of the frame, so he told me not to move out before the director calls cut.”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hosts A Warm Meet-Up For Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty & His Team, Says “Have So Many Things In Common…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News