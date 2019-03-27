Release Date Of Diljit Dosanjh’s Arjun Patiala Gets Postponed!

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Arjun Patiala, which was scheduled to release on May 3, will now open in theatres on July 19.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films. Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

“Laugh riot with new release date coming your way! ‘Arjun Patiala‘ to release on July 19,” he tweeted.

The reason behind the date change is not known yet.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film also stars Varun Sharma. Diljit and Varun will be seen as police officers in the project in which the female protagonist will essay the role of a journalist.

The film will now be clashing with Sunny Deol’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will introduce his son Karan Deol’s debut in Bollywood.

