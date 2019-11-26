Raveena Tandon’s Pictures From Her Driver’s Wedding Are Going Viral On The Internet

Raveena Tandon along with her whole family including husband Anil Thadani and children Ranbir Thadani and Rasha Thadani attended the wedding party of her driver recently.

Raveena Tandon looked elegant in embroidered Anarkali suit while his daughter charmed up the event in gorgeous lehenga. Anil kept it formal in shirt and trousers. The pictures of the family soon went viral on social media.

The actress also shared a few of her pictures clad in saree and getting dressed up. She captioned the post, “Day at work 😁. Love the pampering ♥️😜”

Meanwhile, Raveena recently revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks she is the “best-scented” heroine.

“Every time we are together, socially or somewhere he tells (Raveena’s husband) Anil (Thadani), you have the best-scented heroine as your wife. He says every time when I used to work with her, I’d usually come close and take a sniff of her scent,” the actress said, according to a report in timesnownews.com.

She let out this secret while appearing on “The Love Laugh Live Show”. On the show, she spoke of other things too, including social media and how significant family was to her.

