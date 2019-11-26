Gorgeous actress Shalini Pandey who was last seen on the big screen in Tamil venture 100% Kadhal, will soon be seen in a pivotal role in Anushka Shetty’s crime thriller, Nishabdam. The makers yesterday took on their Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the Shalini.

The makers along with the poster wrote a tweet that read: Presenting @shalinipandeyyy as #Sonali in #Nishabdham

Talking about the poster, Shalini can be seen seating on a chair, looking anxious.

The Arjun Reddy actress in the crime thriller is said to be ‘the voice’ for Anushka Shetty’s character, as the latter will be playing the role of a painting artist with speech impairment.

Nishabdam also stars versatile actor R.Madhavan, the actor will be seen playing a blind musician and husband to Anushka.

Apart from Anushka Shetty, R.Madhavan and Shalini Pandey, the crime thriller also has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and South actress Anjali in important roles.

It was early this month on the eve of Anushka Shetty’s Birthday when the makers of Nishabdam unveiled the teaser of the film. Following which it received an overwhelming message from movie buffs.

Nishabdam is helmed by filmmaker Hemant Madhukar, and it is been co-produced by Knoa Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production house.

The Anushka Shetty starrer will hit big screens in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

