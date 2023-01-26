Actress Raveena Tandon, and singers Vani Jairam and Suman Kalyanpur were among those conferred Padma Awards on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Among the nine Padma Bhushan winners were Vani Jairam and Suman Kalyanpur.

The 91 Padma Shri awardees include M.M. Keeravaani, composer of “RRR” song “Natu Natu”, which is in contention for the Best Original Song in this year’s Oscars, and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The awards recognize outstanding contributions are various disciplines/fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, the awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March/ April every year.

