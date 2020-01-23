Raveena Tandon Slams A Troll Calling Her A MILF, But Is It An Indirect Dig At Comedian Aditi Mittal?

Raveena Tandon is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the year the ‘90s. Earlier today Raveena put out a tweet for Indian standup and comedian, Aditi Mittal as she once called her a ‘Milf’.

Raveena tweeted, “Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness. Loads of love to you dear . Even though you don’t follow, you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me “milf” . Was flattered. God bless you, honey. Loadsa love and success.”

Recently, Aditi had posted one of the actress’ old tweets, in which she was having a conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga about her earrings. Aditi tweeted, “Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings?”

Well, this goes way back in 2011 when Aditi called Raveena a milf (Mother I’d Like to F**k). In 2018, Raveena tweeted about abusive trolling on twitter and tweeted, “If you are a public figure,you are open to criticism.surely. But god forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all,hell breaks loose.And then “they” say that celebs don’t have a voice ..sadly twitter only becoming a place for abusive trolls.”

On the work front, she was recently seen as a judge at Nach Baliye 9 and will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2 opposite Actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

